Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:31
India: Cyber dialogue with Italy launched in New Delhi

October 27, 2024_ India and Italy launched their first cyber dialogue in New Delhi, following the agreement reached during the visit of Italian Prime...

India: Cyber dialogue with Italy launched in New Delhi
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 27, 2024_ India and Italy launched their first cyber dialogue in New Delhi, following the agreement reached during the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in March last year. The meeting was co-chaired by Amit A. Shukla, Joint Secretary for Cyber Diplomacy, and Michele Giacomelli, Head of the Technology Innovation and Cybersecurity Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy. During the dialogue, the two nations discussed cyber threats and national strategies, and explored opportunities for collaboration in multilateral fora, particularly at the United Nations. The meeting underscored the importance of interagency cooperation to ensure a safe and resilient cyber space. The news was reported by trinitymirror.net. This dialogue is a significant step in strengthening India-Italy ties in the field of cyber security.

