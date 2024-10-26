Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Cyclone Dana devastates Odisha and Bengal, but no casualties in Odisha

October 26, 2024_ Cyclone Dana has hit India's eastern coast, causing significant damage in Odisha and Bengal, with trees and electricity poles down....

India: Cyclone Dana devastates Odisha and Bengal, but no casualties in Odisha
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ Cyclone Dana has hit India's eastern coast, causing significant damage in Odisha and Bengal, with trees and electricity poles down. While Odisha reported a successful 'zero fatality mission', Bengal confirmed two storm-related deaths. Authorities have launched relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected areas, while transportation has been quickly restored. Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said damage assessment will begin on Saturday and will be completed within seven days, with around 600,000 people safely evacuated. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The cyclone has also caused damage to rice crops, with fields flooded and concerns over agricultural losses.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
devastates Odisha Orissa Bengala Occidentale While Odisha
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza