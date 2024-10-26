India: Cyclone Dana devastates Odisha and Bengal, but no casualties in Odisha

October 26, 2024_ Cyclone Dana has hit India's eastern coast, causing significant damage in Odisha and Bengal, with trees and electricity poles down. While Odisha reported a successful 'zero fatality mission', Bengal confirmed two storm-related deaths. Authorities have launched relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected areas, while transportation has been quickly restored. Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said damage assessment will begin on Saturday and will be completed within seven days, with around 600,000 people safely evacuated. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The cyclone has also caused damage to rice crops, with fields flooded and concerns over agricultural losses.