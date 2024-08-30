Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Danieli proposes new rail production plant in Bhilai

August 29, 2024_ The Italian company Danieli, represented by Vice President Gabriele Urli, has announced its intention to set up a new rail...

India: Danieli proposes new rail production plant in Bhilai
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ The Italian company Danieli, represented by Vice President Gabriele Urli, has announced its intention to set up a new rail production plant at the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in India. This plant, which will use advanced technologies, will be the first of its kind in the country and responds to the growing demand for rail in India, currently met by the BSP. The proposal aims to improve the quality of rails produced, thus contributing to the development of Indian railway infrastructure. The news was reported by patrika.com. The initiative represents an important step for industrial cooperation between Italy and India, underlining Italy's commitment to the sector of technology and metalworking production.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
rail production plant in Bhilai Bhilai Steel Plant India Danieli proposes new
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza