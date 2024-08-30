India: Danieli proposes new rail production plant in Bhilai

August 29, 2024_ The Italian company Danieli, represented by Vice President Gabriele Urli, has announced its intention to set up a new rail production plant at the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in India. This plant, which will use advanced technologies, will be the first of its kind in the country and responds to the growing demand for rail in India, currently met by the BSP. The proposal aims to improve the quality of rails produced, thus contributing to the development of Indian railway infrastructure. The news was reported by patrika.com. The initiative represents an important step for industrial cooperation between Italy and India, underlining Italy's commitment to the sector of technology and metalworking production.