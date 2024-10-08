Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Deadly attack at Nagpur railway station

07 October 2024_ Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a mentally unstable man attacked passengers at Nagpur railway...

India: Deadly attack at Nagpur railway station
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a mentally unstable man attacked passengers at Nagpur railway station. The incident took place on platform number 7, where travellers were sleeping when they were caught unawares by the attack. The attacker, identified as Jairam Kewat, 45, has been arrested by authorities and is believed to be mentally challenged. The victims, including a 40-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, were hit with a 50 kg concrete block used on railway tracks. The news was reported by Hindustan Times. Following the incident, security has been beefed up across the station and passengers have been warned to remain alert.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at Nagpur railway station been incident security has been
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza