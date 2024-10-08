India: Deadly attack at Nagpur railway station

07 October 2024_ Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a mentally unstable man attacked passengers at Nagpur railway station. The incident took place on platform number 7, where travellers were sleeping when they were caught unawares by the attack. The attacker, identified as Jairam Kewat, 45, has been arrested by authorities and is believed to be mentally challenged. The victims, including a 40-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, were hit with a 50 kg concrete block used on railway tracks. The news was reported by Hindustan Times. Following the incident, security has been beefed up across the station and passengers have been warned to remain alert.