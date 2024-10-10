Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
India: Death of Ratan Tata, an icon of industry and philanthropy

October 10, 2024_ India mourns the passing of Ratan Tata, a visionary leader and respected industrialist, on October 9, 2024. Tata, known for his...

India: Death of Ratan Tata, an icon of industry and philanthropy
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ India mourns the passing of Ratan Tata, a visionary leader and respected industrialist, on October 9, 2024. Tata, known for his commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and talent, dedicated his life to improving society through philanthropy and innovation. His career was marked by significant achievements, including serving as chairman of the Tata Group and being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. Ratan Tata will be remembered for his humility, integrity and vision, leaving a lasting legacy in India’s industrial landscape, The Free Press Journal reported. Born in 1937, Tata led the Tata Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, making significant contributions to the country’s economic growth.

