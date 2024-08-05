04 August 2024_ The recent death of Roberto Linguanotto, the famous creator of tiramisu, on 28 July 2024, pushed Indian chefs to reinterpret this iconic Italian dessert. Linguanotto, who invented tiramisu in the 1970s in Treviso, left a culinary legacy that continues to inspire variations around the world, including India. Chefs like Pooja Dhingra and Kunal Kapur have created innovative versions, such as rasmalai tiramisu and a menu entirely dedicated to tiramisu, demonstrating how Italian tradition can blend with local ingredients. The news was reported by hindustantimes.com. The celebration of tiramisu in India highlights the lasting influence of Italian cuisine and its ability to adapt to different cultures.