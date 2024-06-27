Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
India: Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested for alleged corruption

27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
June 26, 2024_ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged corruption case linked to an excise scandal. The arrest came after getting permission from a city court to deepen the investigation and unravel a larger conspiracy. The CBI has sought five-day custody to interrogate Kejriwal and confront him with crucial evidence and other accused. Special Judge Amitabh Rawat cleared the arrest after the CBI submitted a detailed request. The Free Press Journal reports that CBI representatives defended their actions, while Kejriwal's lawyers contested the custody request. Kejriwal is the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

