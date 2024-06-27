Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Demand for justice for the death of an Indian worker in Italy

India: Demand for justice for the death of an Indian worker in Italy
27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 June 2024_ An Indian worker, Satnam Singh, died in Latina, Italy, after being abandoned on the road with a serious injury to his hand caused by an agricultural machine. Latina is a rural area south of Rome, where thousands of Indian migrant workers reside. Singh's death has sparked concern among farm workers and prompted the Indian government to call for swift action against those responsible. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the episode 'horrific and inhumane' and promised severe punishments. Jagran.com reports it. Italy's labor minister, Marina Calderone, also condemned the act as barbaric, underlining the urgent need for justice for Singh.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it swift action against act as barbaric Italia
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza