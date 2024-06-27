India: Demand for justice for the death of an Indian worker in Italy

26 June 2024_ An Indian worker, Satnam Singh, died in Latina, Italy, after being abandoned on the road with a serious injury to his hand caused by an agricultural machine. Latina is a rural area south of Rome, where thousands of Indian migrant workers reside. Singh's death has sparked concern among farm workers and prompted the Indian government to call for swift action against those responsible. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the episode 'horrific and inhumane' and promised severe punishments. Jagran.com reports it. Italy's labor minister, Marina Calderone, also condemned the act as barbaric, underlining the urgent need for justice for Singh.