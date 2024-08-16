India: Dengue and leptospirosis cases rise in Mumbai

August 16, 2024_ Mumbai has seen a significant increase in dengue and leptospirosis cases in the month of August, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) reported. Health officials have urged residents to take preventive measures and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms. This increase in infectious diseases has raised concerns among the public, prompting a greater focus on public health. Diseases such as dengue, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, and leptospirosis, which is caused by bacteria found in contaminated water, require timely interventions to prevent further infections. The news was reported by Hindustan Times. Local authorities are stepping up awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the risks and preventive measures.