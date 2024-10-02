Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
India: Detained Climate Activists in Delhi Start Hunger Strike

02 October 2024_ The Delhi High Court will hear a petition seeking the release of Sonam Wangchuk and around 80 other climate activists detained for...

India: Detained Climate Activists in Delhi Start Hunger Strike
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 October 2024_ The Delhi High Court will hear a petition seeking the release of Sonam Wangchuk and around 80 other climate activists detained for participating in a peaceful climate march. The activists, who were arrested by police on September 30, have been on a hunger strike in protest against their detentions, which they say are illegal. The 1,000-kilometer-long march began in Leh on September 1 and aims to make demands to the Union government, including the implementation of the sixth agenda for Ladakh. The source of this information is The Free Press Journal. The situation has sparked protests in Leh, where citizens are demanding statehood for their region, highlighting tensions between the authorities and local communities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
