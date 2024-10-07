India: Devastating fire in Mumbai kills seven

October 6, 2024_ A devastating fire, caused by a short circuit, hit a two-story building in the Chembur area of Mumbai, leading to the death of seven members of the same family, including two children. The tragic incident occurred in Siddharth Colony around 5 am. The victims, including a six-year-old girl and a sixty-year-old woman, were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where they were declared dead. Firefighters managed to control the flames after two hours of work, The Free Press Journal reported. Further details on the incident are awaited, while Siddharth Colony is a residential area in Mumbai, one of the most populous cities in India.