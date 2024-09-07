Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
India: Devastating floods hit Khammam, causing casualties and destruction

06 September 2024_ Floods in Khammam district, Telangana, have claimed the lives of several people and caused extensive property damage following...

India: Devastating floods hit Khammam, causing casualties and destruction
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Floods in Khammam district, Telangana, have claimed the lives of several people and caused extensive property damage following torrential rains on 1 September 2024. Shaik Sharif, a 19-year-old, lost both his parents while seeking shelter on the roof of their house, which was swept away by the waters of the Palair River. Local authorities have reported that around 49,000 people have been affected by the floods, with over 7,000 sheltering in relief camps. The situation has been exacerbated by a lack of preparedness and delays in relief efforts, as reported by thehindu.com. The floods have also hit other areas hard, with thousands of homes submerged and vital infrastructure damaged, leaving communities in a state of emergency.

