Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Devastating landslides in Kerala cause over 100 deaths

30 July 2024_ At least 106 people were killed and 128 injured following massive landslides that hit hilly areas near Meppadi, Wayanad district,...

India: Devastating landslides in Kerala cause over 100 deaths
31 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 July 2024_ At least 106 people were killed and 128 injured following massive landslides that hit hilly areas near Meppadi, Wayanad district, Kerala. The landslides, which occurred during heavy rains, have caused serious damage and rescue operations are underway, involving several agencies including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised assistance to the state government and compensation was announced for the families of the victims. The situation was described by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a heartbreaking catastrophe, with an entire locality wiped out, as reported by The Hindu. Local authorities have issued a red alert warning for heavy rains in several areas of Kerala, urging residents and tourists to exercise maximum caution.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Wayanad district Kerala hilly areas near Meppadi rescue operations
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza