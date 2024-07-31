India: Devastating landslides in Kerala cause over 100 deaths

30 July 2024_ At least 106 people were killed and 128 injured following massive landslides that hit hilly areas near Meppadi, Wayanad district, Kerala. The landslides, which occurred during heavy rains, have caused serious damage and rescue operations are underway, involving several agencies including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised assistance to the state government and compensation was announced for the families of the victims. The situation was described by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a heartbreaking catastrophe, with an entire locality wiped out, as reported by The Hindu. Local authorities have issued a red alert warning for heavy rains in several areas of Kerala, urging residents and tourists to exercise maximum caution.