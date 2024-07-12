Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Discrimination against disabled people at the Nehru Center in London

12 July 2024_ A case of discrimination against people with disabilities at the Nehru Center in London has sparked outrage among disability rights...

India: Discrimination against disabled people at the Nehru Center in London
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

12 July 2024_ A case of discrimination against people with disabilities at the Nehru Center in London has sparked outrage among disability rights groups in India and the United Kingdom. Dr. Mithu Alur, founder of ADAPT (formerly the Spastic Society of India), and her daughter Malini Chib, a disability rights activist, encountered serious accessibility issues during an event at the center. Despite requesting a ramp, the elevator was too narrow for a wheelchair and the landing area was inadequate. The Nehru Center is under the jurisdiction of the Indian High Commission and supervised by the Ministry of External Affairs. Hindustan Times reports that neither the center nor the High Commission responded to requests for comment. Dr. Alur highlighted the need to correct this injustice to ensure full accessibility and comply with international regulations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event at Discrimination against disabled people at Nehru Center Nehru Center in London
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza