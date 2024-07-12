India: Discrimination against disabled people at the Nehru Center in London

12 July 2024_ A case of discrimination against people with disabilities at the Nehru Center in London has sparked outrage among disability rights groups in India and the United Kingdom. Dr. Mithu Alur, founder of ADAPT (formerly the Spastic Society of India), and her daughter Malini Chib, a disability rights activist, encountered serious accessibility issues during an event at the center. Despite requesting a ramp, the elevator was too narrow for a wheelchair and the landing area was inadequate. The Nehru Center is under the jurisdiction of the Indian High Commission and supervised by the Ministry of External Affairs. Hindustan Times reports that neither the center nor the High Commission responded to requests for comment. Dr. Alur highlighted the need to correct this injustice to ensure full accessibility and comply with international regulations.