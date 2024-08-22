India: Discussions underway to include caste enumeration in next census

August 21, 2024_ The Indian government has not yet decided when to conduct the next census, but discussions are underway to include a caste count. This demand is being supported by political parties such as the Congress and its allies the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Discussions are focused on the possibility of adding a column to record people's caste, but no final decision has been made. The source of this information is The Hindu. The census, which has not included a caste count since 1931, has also been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political controversies surrounding caste data.