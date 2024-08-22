Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Discussions underway to include caste enumeration in next census

August 21, 2024_ The Indian government has not yet decided when to conduct the next census, but discussions are underway to include a caste count....

India: Discussions underway to include caste enumeration in next census
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 21, 2024_ The Indian government has not yet decided when to conduct the next census, but discussions are underway to include a caste count. This demand is being supported by political parties such as the Congress and its allies the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Discussions are focused on the possibility of adding a column to record people's caste, but no final decision has been made. The source of this information is The Hindu. The census, which has not included a caste count since 1931, has also been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political controversies surrounding caste data.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
caste count been count the source of this information is The hindu
Vedi anche
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza