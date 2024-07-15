India: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya thank the Italian embassy for the support

15 July 2024_ Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, well-known Indian television actors, shared a photo on Instagram showing the emergency certificates issued by the Indian embassy in Italy. The couple suffered a theft in Florence, losing their passports, cash and credit cards while having lunch out. Thanks to the intervention of the embassy, they managed to obtain the necessary documents to return to India. Divyanka expressed gratitude for the support they received, stressing that despite the material loss, their spirit remains intact. Poorvanchalmedia.com reports it. Divyanka is famous for her roles in TV serials like 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', while Vivek made his television debut with 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' in 2013.