India: Divyanka Tripathi criticizes the Italian police for their handling of a theft

July 12, 2024_ Indian TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were robbed during their trip to Florence, Italy. The theft occurred as the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, with the thieves stealing passports, money and other valuables from their vehicle. Divyanka expressed her frustration on social media, criticizing local police for treating the case lightly and called for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to intervene to improve tourist safety. The couple is currently in contact with the Indian embassy in Italy to resolve the situation. Hindi.news18.com reports it. Divyanka also updated fans on her improving financial situation with the help of a friend and is working on getting a temporary certificate to return to India.