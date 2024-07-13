Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Divyanka Tripathi criticizes the Italian police for their handling of a theft

July 12, 2024_ Indian TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were robbed during their trip to Florence, Italy. The theft occurred as the couple...

India: Divyanka Tripathi criticizes the Italian police for their handling of a theft
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 12, 2024_ Indian TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were robbed during their trip to Florence, Italy. The theft occurred as the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, with the thieves stealing passports, money and other valuables from their vehicle. Divyanka expressed her frustration on social media, criticizing local police for treating the case lightly and called for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to intervene to improve tourist safety. The couple is currently in contact with the Indian embassy in Italy to resolve the situation. Hindi.news18.com reports it. Divyanka also updated fans on her improving financial situation with the help of a friend and is working on getting a temporary certificate to return to India.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Italia esperienza psichedelica embassy in Italy
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza