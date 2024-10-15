India: Doctors hold nationwide protests over death of colleague in Kolkata

October 15, 2024_ Doctors across India are on edge after the gruesome murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. Junior doctors at RJKAR Hospital have been on a week-long hunger strike, but the West Bengal government has yet to respond to their demands. In protest, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a hunger strike in all medical colleges across the country, from 6 am to 6 pm. The IMA in Purnia is supporting this initiative, Sanmarg reported. IMA Bihar president Dr. Sudhanshu Kumar said that the sit-in will be peaceful and will involve students and doctors from various colleges.