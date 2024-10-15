Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Doctors hold nationwide protests over death of colleague in Kolkata

October 15, 2024_ Doctors across India are on edge after the gruesome murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. Junior doctors at RJKAR Hospital have...

India: Doctors hold nationwide protests over death of colleague in Kolkata
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Doctors across India are on edge after the gruesome murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. Junior doctors at RJKAR Hospital have been on a week-long hunger strike, but the West Bengal government has yet to respond to their demands. In protest, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a hunger strike in all medical colleges across the country, from 6 am to 6 pm. The IMA in Purnia is supporting this initiative, Sanmarg reported. IMA Bihar president Dr. Sudhanshu Kumar said that the sit-in will be peaceful and will involve students and doctors from various colleges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Doctors across India IMA in Purnia assassinio edge after
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza