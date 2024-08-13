Cerca nel sito
 
India: Doctors protest after female doctor murdered in Kolkata

13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ In India, the medical community is in turmoil after a female resident doctor was murdered in Kolkata after an alleged rape. In response, doctors’ organization FORDA has called for a nationwide strike, with resident doctors stopping work in many hospitals, limiting services to emergencies only. In Delhi, resident doctors will go on a collective strike, potentially disrupting health services. FORDA is demanding justice and safety measures for doctors, while the Bengal Doctors’ Forum has called for a commission of inquiry, Sanmarg reports. The demands also include harsh punishment for the perpetrators and greater protection for healthcare workers across the country.

