India: Dramatic increase in financial fraud cases in the last five years

July 31, 2024_ Financial fraud cases in India have increased dramatically from 2,677 in 2019-20 to 29,082 in 2023-24, an increase of 986%. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary highlighted that frauds related to debit cards, credit cards and online banking are growing sharply, with the total amount involved rising from Rs 129 crore to Rs 1,457 crore. Despite the increase in frauds, the recovery rate remained relatively stable, rising from Rs 12 crore to Rs 139 crore. The news was reported by Vartha Bharathi. It is critical that consumers follow precautions when transacting online, such as not sharing passwords and carefully monitoring their banking transactions.