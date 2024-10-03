Cerca nel sito
 
India: Ducati Strengthens Its Presence with Burson Group India

03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 02, 2024_ Ducati, the renowned Italian motorcycle brand, has announced a new partnership with Burson Group India to enhance its presence in the Indian market. Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO, Burson Group India, highlighted the importance of this collaboration to better connect the brand with motorcycle enthusiasts in India. The strategy involves the use of creative campaigns and storytelling to elevate the Ducati brand experience in the country. The news was reported by prmoment.in. This initiative is a significant step for Ducati, which aims to consolidate its image as a brand synonymous with performance and style even in a growing market like the Indian one.

