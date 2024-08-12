Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
India: Dy NSA Pavan Kapoor's Kyiv visit pre-empts Modi's Ukraine trip

August 11, 2024_ India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor visited Kyiv, Ukraine, about two weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...

India: Dy NSA Pavan Kapoor's Kyiv visit pre-empts Modi's Ukraine trip
12 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor visited Kyiv, Ukraine, about two weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the visit, Kapoor discussed security issues and bilateral cooperation, highlighting the importance of India-Ukraine relations. Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her handling of women's safety in hospitals. The news was reported by सन्मार्ग. Modi's visit is eagerly awaited as it marks a significant step in India-Ukraine diplomatic relations amid a complex geopolitical backdrop.

