Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
India: Economist and Chairman of Prime Minister's Economic Council, Bibek Debroy, Dies

November 01, 2024_ Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Council of the Prime Minister of India (EAC-PM) and a renowned economist, has passed away...

India: Economist and Chairman of Prime Minister's Economic Council, Bibek Debroy, Dies
02 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
November 01, 2024_ Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Council of the Prime Minister of India (EAC-PM) and a renowned economist, has passed away at the age of 69. Debroy was a prominent figure in the Indian economic landscape, contributing to important economic research and policies in the country. His passing is a great loss to the government and the academia, where he influenced the economic debate with his analysis and proposals. The news was reported by The Hindu Business Line. Bibek Debroy was also a prolific writer and held significant positions in several research institutions, helping to shape the economic policies of modern India.

