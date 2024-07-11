India: EDIDA India 2024 opens applications with an Italian touch

10 July 2024_ EDIDA India 2024, the prestigious design award, has opened nominations for its annual edition. The winners of the local categories will automatically be nominated for the international EDIDA, which will be held at the Salone del Mobile in Milan. The award is sponsored by ICA Italian Wood Finishes, in collaboration with Sunil Sethi Design Alliance, which creates the trophies for the winners. Applications are open until September 9, 2024. This was reported by elledecor.in. The awards event will be held in an exclusive location, with the participation of the main figures of Indian design.