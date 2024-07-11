Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: EDIDA India 2024 opens applications with an Italian touch

10 July 2024_ EDIDA India 2024, the prestigious design award, has opened nominations for its annual edition. The winners of the local categories will...

India: EDIDA India 2024 opens applications with an Italian touch
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 July 2024_ EDIDA India 2024, the prestigious design award, has opened nominations for its annual edition. The winners of the local categories will automatically be nominated for the international EDIDA, which will be held at the Salone del Mobile in Milan. The award is sponsored by ICA Italian Wood Finishes, in collaboration with Sunil Sethi Design Alliance, which creates the trophies for the winners. Applications are open until September 9, 2024. This was reported by elledecor.in. The awards event will be held in an exclusive location, with the participation of the main figures of Indian design.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
prestigious design award Indian design be linea
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza