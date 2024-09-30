Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
12:39
India: Election campaign heats up in Jammu and Kashmir
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held rallies in Jammu and Kashmir, attacking each other's political factions as assembly elections approach. The main themes of the campaign include terrorism, revocation of Article 370 and demands for restoration of statehood for the region, which became a Union Territory in 2019. The elections, which will be held on Tuesday, will see 415 candidates competing for 40 seats, with voter turnout robust in the earlier phases, Deccan Chronicle reported. The elections will be the first assembly polls in a decade in Jammu and Kashmir, a disputed region between India and Pakistan, with a population of around 3.9 million voters.

