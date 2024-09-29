India: Election Commission concludes visit to Maharashtra for assembly elections

September 28, 2024_ The Election Commission of India has concluded a two-day visit to Maharashtra to review preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. During the meeting, key meetings were held with various political parties and officials, with a view to ensuring that the elections are held before November 26, the expiry date of the current term. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stressed the importance of democratic participation and gave details of preparations, including the installation of CCTV cameras at all polling stations. This was reported by The Asian Age. The Maharashtra elections will involve around 9.59 crore voters and participation is expected to increase, especially among women, who have seen a 22% increase.