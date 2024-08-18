India: Elections announced in Jammu and Kashmir with three phases of voting

August 18, 2024_ The much-anticipated elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been announced and will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, with results expected on October 4. These elections are a crucial moment for the region, as they could mark a return to statehood and test political resilience in a territory that has undergone profound changes since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The political situation is complex, with an electoral landscape that features regional and national parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, while security remains a key concern. This news is reported by Pragativadi. The elections are also being watched internationally, given the strategic importance of the region and global interest in its stability.