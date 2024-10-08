India: Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, turnout at 63.88%

08 October 2024_ The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections recorded a turnout of 63.88%, with counting of votes starting at 8 am (local time) today. Polls were opened in three phases, while the Haryana assembly elections concluded on October 5. Political officials, including Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, expressed optimism about the results, while security was tightened at the counting centres. Projections point to a possible Congress victory in Haryana and a lead for the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, The Hindu reported. The elections are an important political indicator ahead of future contests in states like Maharashtra and Jharkhand.