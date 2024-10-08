Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, turnout at 63.88%

08 October 2024_ The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections recorded a turnout of 63.88%, with counting of votes starting at 8 am (local time) today....

India: Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, turnout at 63.88%
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 October 2024_ The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections recorded a turnout of 63.88%, with counting of votes starting at 8 am (local time) today. Polls were opened in three phases, while the Haryana assembly elections concluded on October 5. Political officials, including Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, expressed optimism about the results, while security was tightened at the counting centres. Projections point to a possible Congress victory in Haryana and a lead for the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, The Hindu reported. The elections are an important political indicator ahead of future contests in states like Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
National Conference congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir Jammu e Kashmir at Haryana
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza