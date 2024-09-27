India: Emporio Armani launches exclusive eyewear collection for Indian market

September 26, 2024_ Emporio Armani has unveiled an exclusive collection of sunglasses and optical frames for the Indian market, to mark the start of the festive season. The collection includes two styles of sunglasses and two styles of optical frames, priced from Rs 13,290, available at select stores and optical chains such as Lenscrafters and Sunglass Hut. Each piece combines the excellence of Italian craftsmanship with vibrant Indian aesthetics, featuring unique details and special packaging for the festive season. The news was reported by in.fashionnetwork.com. Emporio Armani has partnered with EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in eyewear, to distribute its products worldwide.