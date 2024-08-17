Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Esha Ambani Brings Kiko Milano to India with Major Acquisition

August 16, 2024_ Esha Ambani, head of Reliance Retail, has completed a major acquisition by bringing popular Italian beauty brand Kiko Milano to...

India: Esha Ambani Brings Kiko Milano to India with Major Acquisition
17 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Esha Ambani, head of Reliance Retail, has completed a major acquisition by bringing popular Italian beauty brand Kiko Milano to India. After inking deals with global brands like Versace and Armani, Esha has been working for months to finalize the acquisition of Kiko, which was previously operated by Italian group Percassi and DLF Brands Ltd. The new Kiko Milano stores will open in six Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, thus expanding the brand’s presence in the Indian beauty market. The strategic move is aimed at competing with other industry giants like Tata and Nykaa, in the fast-growing beauty market, valued at $16 billion. The news was reported by zeenews.india.com. The acquisition of Kiko Milano is a significant step for Reliance Retail, which aims to become a leader in the beauty sector in India.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
beauty brand Indian beauty market fast growing beauty market bauletto
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza