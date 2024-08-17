India: Esha Ambani Brings Kiko Milano to India with Major Acquisition

August 16, 2024_ Esha Ambani, head of Reliance Retail, has completed a major acquisition by bringing popular Italian beauty brand Kiko Milano to India. After inking deals with global brands like Versace and Armani, Esha has been working for months to finalize the acquisition of Kiko, which was previously operated by Italian group Percassi and DLF Brands Ltd. The new Kiko Milano stores will open in six Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, thus expanding the brand’s presence in the Indian beauty market. The strategic move is aimed at competing with other industry giants like Tata and Nykaa, in the fast-growing beauty market, valued at $16 billion. The news was reported by zeenews.india.com. The acquisition of Kiko Milano is a significant step for Reliance Retail, which aims to become a leader in the beauty sector in India.