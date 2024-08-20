India: Esha Ambani signs Rs 100 crore deal with Italian brand Kiko Milano

August 19, 2024_ Esha Ambani, daughter of fashion tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has signed a deal worth over Rs 100 crore with popular Italian beauty company Kiko Milano on the occasion of the Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan. The deal will allow Kiko products to compete with several local and international brands present in India. Kiko Milano, known for its wide range of skincare and cosmetics, plans to open stores in six major cities in India, including Delhi and Mumbai. The news was reported by hindi.asianetnews.com. Esha Ambani's move is another step in her entrepreneurial career after having already collaborated with other international beauty brands.