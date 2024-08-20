Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Esha Ambani signs Rs 100 crore deal with Italian brand Kiko Milano

August 19, 2024_ Esha Ambani, daughter of fashion tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has signed a deal worth over Rs 100 crore with popular Italian beauty company...

India: Esha Ambani signs Rs 100 crore deal with Italian brand Kiko Milano
20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ Esha Ambani, daughter of fashion tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has signed a deal worth over Rs 100 crore with popular Italian beauty company Kiko Milano on the occasion of the Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan. The deal will allow Kiko products to compete with several local and international brands present in India. Kiko Milano, known for its wide range of skincare and cosmetics, plans to open stores in six major cities in India, including Delhi and Mumbai. The news was reported by hindi.asianetnews.com. Esha Ambani's move is another step in her entrepreneurial career after having already collaborated with other international beauty brands.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
beauty company bauletto beauty compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza