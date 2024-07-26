India: Esha Gupta becomes the face of Tigre Milano, the Italian luxury brand

25 July 2024_ Esha Gupta, the famous icon of Indian beauty, has been chosen as the new ambassador of Tigre Milano, a renowned Italian luxury jewelery brand. This collaboration marks a further step forward for Indian celebrities in the global luxury market, following in the footsteps of other stars such as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Tigre Milano is known for its fine craftsmanship and design, making its jewelry perfect for Esha's sophisticated style. The news was reported by bollywoodhungama.com. This association not only enhances Esha's impeccable taste but also brings a touch of Indian elegance to the international scene.