Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Ethnic clashes in Manipur, CRPF soldier killed

July 15, 2024_ A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier was killed and another injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Jiribam district,...

India: Ethnic clashes in Manipur, CRPF soldier killed
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 15, 2024_ A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier was killed and another injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Jiribam district, Manipur. The attack also involved two Manipur Police commandos, who were injured. The ambush occurred during a routine patrol near the villages of Mongbung and Sejang. Private Ajay Kumar Jha, originally from Bihar, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The Hindu reports it. Jiribam district, located near the Assam border, was recently the scene of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Jiribam district a Central Reserve Police Force reports it Kuki communities
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza