India: Ethnic clashes in Manipur, CRPF soldier killed

July 15, 2024_ A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier was killed and another injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Jiribam district, Manipur. The attack also involved two Manipur Police commandos, who were injured. The ambush occurred during a routine patrol near the villages of Mongbung and Sejang. Private Ajay Kumar Jha, originally from Bihar, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The Hindu reports it. Jiribam district, located near the Assam border, was recently the scene of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.