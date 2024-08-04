Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
India: EuroGroup Laminations expands its presence in India with a strategic investment

04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
03 August 2024_ EuroGroup Laminations (EGLA), based in Milan, has announced an investment of 19.9 million euros to acquire a stake in Kumar, an Indian manufacturer of stators and rotors for electric motors. This agreement will allow the Italian company to enter the Indian market, expanding its reach in the automotive and industrial sectors. EGLA, which already works with brands such as Volkswagen and Ford, expects to complete the deal by the end of the year, gaining control over Kumar. The news was reported by energy.economictimes.indiatimes.com. This investment represents a significant step for EGLA, which aims to strengthen its position in the global electric vehicle market.

