India: Exhibition on the Appian Way inaugurated at the Italian Embassy in New Delhi

29 July 2024_ The Italian Embassy in India inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to the 'Via Appia. Regina Viarum' at the Embassy Cultural Center in New Delhi. The Appian Way, recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, is the 60th Italian site to obtain this prestigious recognition. The initiative was coordinated by the Italian Ministry of Culture and involved numerous institutions and local communities. The exhibition celebrates the historical and cultural importance of this ancient Roman road, a symbol of engineering and commerce. The news was reported by denverindian.com. This event underlines the link between Italy and India, highlighting the appreciation for Italian cultural heritage on a global level.