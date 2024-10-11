Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Expanding Strategic Partnership with Italy Through Trade and Defense

October 11, 2024_ India and Italy are expanding their strategic partnership, with increased bilateral trade and defense cooperation, according to an...

India: Expanding Strategic Partnership with Italy Through Trade and Defense
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ India and Italy are expanding their strategic partnership, with increased bilateral trade and defense cooperation, according to an interview with Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli. Trade between the two countries reached €14.3 billion in 2023, up 37% in the last three years. In addition, joint initiatives are underway in sectors such as renewable energy and artificial intelligence, while Italy is promoting its language and culture in India, economictimes.indiatimes.com reported. This strengthening of ties is also evidenced by Italy's growing presence in India's defense sector and cooperation in development projects in Africa.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Expanding their Strategic partnership Italia joint initiatives partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza