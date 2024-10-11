India: Expanding Strategic Partnership with Italy Through Trade and Defense

October 11, 2024_ India and Italy are expanding their strategic partnership, with increased bilateral trade and defense cooperation, according to an interview with Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli. Trade between the two countries reached €14.3 billion in 2023, up 37% in the last three years. In addition, joint initiatives are underway in sectors such as renewable energy and artificial intelligence, while Italy is promoting its language and culture in India, economictimes.indiatimes.com reported. This strengthening of ties is also evidenced by Italy's growing presence in India's defense sector and cooperation in development projects in Africa.