Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
India: Exploitation of Indian Workers in Italy, Sandeep's Story

04 September 2024_ Sandeep, an Indian migrant originally from Rajasthan, experienced labor exploitation in Italy, where he moved in 2009. After...

India: Exploitation of Indian Workers in Italy, Sandeep's Story
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
04 September 2024_ Sandeep, an Indian migrant originally from Rajasthan, experienced labor exploitation in Italy, where he moved in 2009. After paying 5,000 euros for a job in a logistics cooperative, he discovered that he was subjected to slave-like working conditions, with grueling shifts and no rights. His story is part of a larger investigation that revealed how many Indians, attracted by the prospect of a better life in Italy, were exploited by unscrupulous intermediaries. The source of this news is saidiamagazine.com. This case highlights the difficulties and risks faced by Indian migrants seeking opportunities in Europe, underlining the need for reforms to protect workers' rights.

