Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
India: Expulsion of six Canadian diplomats amid bilateral tension

October 14, 2024_ The Indian government has decided to expel six Canadian diplomats, who will have to leave the country by October 19, 2024. This...

India: Expulsion of six Canadian diplomats amid bilateral tension
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ The Indian government has decided to expel six Canadian diplomats, who will have to leave the country by October 19, 2024. This measure comes at a time of rising tension between India and Canada, with New Delhi withdrawing the Canadian high commissioner. Among the diplomats expelled are key figures such as the deputy high commissioner and several first secretaries. The decision was communicated by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, as reported by Sanmarg. Relations between the two countries are currently tense, with concerns over security and diplomacy issues.

