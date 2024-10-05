Cerca nel sito
 
India: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on official visit to Pakistan after 9 years

05 October 2024_ Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Pakistan for the first time in nine years,...

India: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on official visit to Pakistan after 9 years
05 October 2024_ Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Pakistan for the first time in nine years, attending the SCO Heads of Government Summit. This meeting marks a major opportunity for dialogue between the two countries, which have historically had complex relations. The visit is scheduled for later this month and represents a significant step in regional diplomacy. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is an intergovernmental alliance that promotes political, economic and cultural cooperation among its members, including India and Pakistan.

