Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
India: Extreme weather events to increase in Tamil Nadu in 2024

10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
09 November 2024_ Tamil Nadu has seen a significant increase in extreme weather events in 2024, with 67 days of extreme weather, almost double the 27 days in 2023. The Climate India 2024 report highlights that the increase has severely impacted the region, causing damage to agriculture, infrastructure and local communities. In addition, the report reports 25 human casualties and 149 houses damaged due to these events. The situation is worrying, as India has experienced extreme events on 255 of the 274 days in the first nine months of 2024, making this year the most critical of the last three. The news was reported by The Hindu. Tamil Nadu is one of the worst-affected states, with significant damage to agriculture, adding to concerns about food security in the region.

