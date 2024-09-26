India: Fabbrica Originale opens a new Italian restaurant in Kolkata

September 25, 2024_ Fabbrica Originale, an Italian restaurant founded in 2017, has opened a new location in Park Street, Kolkata, adding to the city’s dining scene. The restaurant, which blends Neapolitan tradition with modernity, offers an immersive dining experience with a live pizza counter and a menu that includes Italian favorites like Margherita Con Bufala and Tiramisu. With a European-inspired design and a cozy atmosphere, the new venue can accommodate up to 94 people, offering a wide selection of Italian cocktails and wines. The news was reported by telegraphindia.com, highlighting the growth of Italian food culture in India. Fabbrica Originale is already available on delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, making Italian cuisine accessible to a wider audience.