India: Failure of government initiatives to provide food to the needy
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ The Indian government's efforts to provide food to the hungry are failing, with many programs remaining on paper. Despite efforts, measures are failing to achieve their intended goals, leaving many people in dire straits. The situation highlights a lack of effective implementation of food policies, which are supposed to ensure the livelihoods of the most vulnerable. This failure raises questions about resource management and the effectiveness of government policies on food security. This is reported by Vartha Bharati. The difficulties in providing food to those in need are a significant challenge for the Indian government as it faces a growing hunger crisis in the country.

