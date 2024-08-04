Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
India: Fake image of landslide in Kerala circulates online
04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
03 August 2024_ An image of a landslide was mistakenly shared as if it were recent and from Wayanad, Kerala. The landslide in Wayanad has already claimed 326 lives, with around 200 people still missing, as search and rescue operations continue. However, the image in question dates back to 2001 and shows a landslide in El Salvador, triggered by an earthquake. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati, who confirmed the veracity of the source of the image. This episode highlights the importance of verifying information before sharing it, especially in emergency situations.

