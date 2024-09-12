Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
India: Falguni and Shane Peacock bring a piece of Rome to New Delhi with their new store

12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Indian designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, in collaboration with Gauri Khan, have opened their first ready-to-wear store in New Delhi, inspired by the Sistine Chapel in Rome. The store, located in The Dhan Mill, features a design that reflects Roman art and architecture, with elements such as custom frescoes and a 30,000-piece mosaic floor. Falguni shared that their recent visit to Rome has deeply influenced the concept of the store, bringing a touch of European elegance to their work. The news was reported by thenodmag.com. This project represents a significant cultural exchange, combining Italian aesthetics with contemporary Indian fashion.

