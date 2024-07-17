India: Farmers protest at the Delhi border

17 July 2024_ On 17 and 18 July, farmers will gather at the Delhi border to protest against the government. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that if their demands are not met, they will march towards Delhi. The protest is organized to put pressure on the government to respond to the farmers' needs. Tikait is a leading figure in the Indian peasant movement, known for his battles for agricultural rights. The news site सच कहूँ reports it. The demonstration could cause significant disruption in the Indian capital, with possible repercussions on traffic and safety.