Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
India: Farmers protest National Highway Authority over damage to their lands

06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
05 September 2024_ Farmers in Malout, India have expressed their discontent with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over damage caused by the construction of a bypass. The farmers complain that their lands have been affected and that they are not receiving any compensation for the damage, including irrigation pipes buried under the new structures. During the protest, the farmers highlighted the lack of government officials to listen to their concerns, highlighting a disinterest that only comes during elections. The news was reported by news18.com. The NHAI is responsible for building and maintaining national highways in India, and the farmers' protests highlight the tensions between infrastructure development and agricultural rights.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
