Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Ferrero launches Confetteria Raffaello on the Indian market

October 4, 2024_ Ferrero India Private Limited has announced the launch of its Italian delicacy, Confectionery Raffaello, in India. The sweet, which...

India: Ferrero launches Confetteria Raffaello on the Indian market
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 4, 2024_ Ferrero India Private Limited has announced the launch of its Italian delicacy, Confectionery Raffaello, in India. The sweet, which combines a crunchy almond with a creamy filling and a coconut wafer coating, comes in elegant modern packaging, perfect for gifting. Originating from the Italian confectionery tradition, Raffaello was introduced globally in 1990 and is a symbol of affection and sophistication. The news was reported by webindia123.com. Raffaello will be available in different pack sizes, making it a great choice for any occasion, and is expected to become a much-loved sweet in India.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Limited has India making it much loved sweet in India
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza