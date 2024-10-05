India: Ferrero launches Confetteria Raffaello on the Indian market

October 4, 2024_ Ferrero India Private Limited has announced the launch of its Italian delicacy, Confectionery Raffaello, in India. The sweet, which combines a crunchy almond with a creamy filling and a coconut wafer coating, comes in elegant modern packaging, perfect for gifting. Originating from the Italian confectionery tradition, Raffaello was introduced globally in 1990 and is a symbol of affection and sophistication. The news was reported by webindia123.com. Raffaello will be available in different pack sizes, making it a great choice for any occasion, and is expected to become a much-loved sweet in India.