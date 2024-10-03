Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
India: Ferrero launches Raffaello and targets premium market

India: Ferrero launches Raffaello and targets premium market
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 October 2024_ Ferrero recently launched its premium chocolate Raffaello in India, responding to the growing demand for high-quality products in the country. Marketing Head for the Indian Subcontinent, Zoher Kapuswala, highlighted how the Indian market is evolving towards more sophisticated consumer experiences, with an estimated value of $2.21 billion in 2024. Ferrero, known for its iconic products such as Kinder Joy, is also exploring local licensing for branding, maintaining a strong connection with global culture. The news is reported by storyboard18.com. Raffaello will be available in two formats, with an import from Poland, and is expected to see strong interest during the festive season, especially for gifting.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Ferrero recently launched Ferrero SpA Raffaello Sanzio global culture
