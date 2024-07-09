Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:31
India: Filming of an Italian film in Kota

India: Filming of an Italian film in Kota
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
9 July 2024_ This year the filming of the Italian film 'Bianca' will take place in Kota, India. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has granted filming permission to the producer. Italian director Stefania Simoni, who has participated in the Chambal International Film Festival four times, will direct the film. The story revolves around Bianca, an Italian teacher who works in a school in Kota as part of a cultural exchange, creating emotional bonds with students and local residents. The protagonist will be played by the Italian actress Eleonora Casoli. bhaskar.com reports that the film will involve around 100 local artists and several school students in Kota. Filming will take place in a private school and various other locations in the city.

