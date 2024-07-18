Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
India: Firefight between police and Maoists in Gadchiroli, 12 dead

July 18, 2024_ Twelve Maoists, including some senior leaders, were killed in a gunbattle with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on...

18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
July 18, 2024_ Twelve Maoists, including some senior leaders, were killed in a gunbattle with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The operation was carried out by C-60 Commandos, a specialized anti-Maoist unit of the Maharashtra Police, in the early hours of the day. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the commandos for the successful operation without any casualties among the law enforcement agencies. The bodies of the Maoists have been sent for post-mortem and combing operations are underway to identify any other Maoists in the area. The news was reported by the Hindustan Times. This clash represents a significant success in the fight against Maoist insurgency in the state.

